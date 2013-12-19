* Tesco's immediate growth plans not very aggressive
* Sourcing regulation keeps initial investment low-key
* Government applied 'phenomenal pressure'-Tesco source
By Nandita Bose
MUMBAI, Dec 19 It took months of arm-twisting
and assurances from New Delhi to persuade British retailer Tesco
Plc to take the plunge and become the first foreign
player to set up a chain of supermarkets in India.
Earlier this year, world No.1, Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
walked away from India and few expected any of its rivals to
step in before elections due by next May, which could bring to
power a government that reverses the opening up of a $500
billion market long dominated by millions of mom-and-pop shops.
But on Tuesday, Tesco announced that it had applied to buy a
50 percent stake in Tata Group's Trent Hypermarket Ltd
to open stores in the western state of Maharashtra and
neighbouring Karnataka,
The decision marked a victory for the ruling Congress party
in securing its first foreign investment victory after staking
its political survival on reforming the supermarket sector.
"We were under phenomenal pressure from the Indian
government to apply and frankly phenomenal pressure is an
understatement," said a senior Tesco official, who spoke on
condition of anonymity. "The pressure was intense on a
government-to-government level."
A Tesco spokesperson did not comment on the reasons behind
the company's decision to enter India now.
"We've always said we'd like to get more involved in this
exciting market and having learnt a great deal through our
agreement with Tata, we have taken the decision to make an
application to develop a multi-brand retail business in India."
Tesco, the world's third-largest retailer, and Wal-Mart
lobbied the Indian government for years to allow global brands
into the country.
The door finally opened at the end of 2012 when the
government, desperate to attract foreign investment as economic
growth fell to its slowest pace in a decade, overrode stiff
opposition from coalition allies and opposition parties.
But the government's plans were dealt a heavy blow in
October when Wal-Mart called off its Indian wholesale joint
venture and postponed its entry plans, blaming unfriendly
regulations and political uncertainty.
Sources at Tesco and Trent said they took a calculated risk
by making their application before the elections, but it was a
cautious one, deciding to invest only $100 million for now.
"Instead of waiting for another year we said 'let's go for
it now'," said an official at Trent, who cannot be named as he
is not authorised to speak to the media.
"We have been made to understand...that an approved
investment plan will not be reversed as it will send a very
wrong message to the international investor community."
Company sources said there had been numerous meetings with
the government throughout the year, and talks intensified in
recent weeks.
Two government sources said trade minister Anand Sharma met
Tesco chairman Richard Broadbent at the Davos World Economic
Forum in January and assured him there of "hand-holding" by the
government if the company invested in India.
Sharma also had several meetings with Tesco chief executive
Philip Clarke, who sought dilutions to the entry requirements.
WAY AROUND REGULATIONS
Along with Wal-Mart and Carrefour, Tesco until
recently maintained that India's retail regulations, especially
one that mandates 30 percent local sourcing from small and
medium-sized enterprises, will be difficult to comply with.
But the small scale of Trent's hypermarket business will
help Tesco adhere to the regulations for now, sources said.
"We have decided to tweak our current business model to
comply with this," said the Tesco official. "Make no mistake,
it's going to be tough and the challenge will keep increasing as
we grow, and so, as you see, our immediate growth plans for
India are not very aggressive."
Since 2008, Tesco has had a franchise agreement with Trent
Hypermarkets, which runs the Star Bazaar chain of stores and
provides sourcing and technical help to its partner.
Star Bazaar runs 16 stores in the country and if Tesco's
investment is approved, they will open only 3-4 stores a year
under the partnership, a very slow expansion plan designed to
meet the sourcing regulations, find a model that works and fix
the loss-making hypermarket chain, retail consultants said.
"It's a showpiece investment which will only make the
government happy because now they can say 'look, someone's
come'," said Harminder Sahani, managing director of Wazir
Advisors. "It is too small to make any significant difference to
the country or the retail sector."
Tesco's investment in India is widely expected to be cleared
without much political opposition, thanks to its decision to
keep a low profile before, consultants said.
Wal-Mart, by contrast, had blazed the Indian retail trail,
earning the ire of political parties and trade unions. An
investigation into whether it broke India's foreign investment
rules and an internal bribery probe also delayed its plans.
"Wal-Mart decided to be aggressive, but Tesco decided to be
discreet and its worked well for them," said Devangshu Dutta who
heads retail consultancy Third Eyesight. "But whether they will
be able to make use of the first-mover advantage and eventually
lead the race remains to be seen."