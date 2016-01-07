LONDON Jan 7 Britain's biggest supermarket
Tesco said it will introduce a delivery charge for
"click and collect" orders under 30 pounds ($43.75), in a move
it said will ensure the service remains sustainable.
"Click and collect", where shoppers order online before
picking up their items at a chosen store, has grown fast in
Britain's e-commerce market, one of the most advanced in the
world.
Britain's biggest department store group John Lewis became
the country's first major retailer to charge for smaller "click
and collect" orders last July, prompting speculation that other
shops could follow.
From Feb. 2, Tesco will introduce a 2 pound surcharge on
orders under 30 pounds, said a spokesman for the company on
Thursday, adding that orders over 30 pounds will still be free.
Tesco, and its smaller rivals that make up Britain's "big
four" supermarkets - Wal-Mart's Asda, Sainsbury's
and Morrisons, are seeking to regain market
share, having lost out to discounter chains, Aldi and Lidl.
Sainsbury's, which has to date shown greater resilience than
Tesco in stemming the rise of the discounters, laid out plans to
improve its online offering earlier this week by buying Home
Retail, owner of same-day delivery homeware store
Argos.
($1 = 0.6857 pounds)
