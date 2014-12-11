(Repeats Wednesday item)
LONDON, Dec 10 A halving of Tesco's
share price is luring only the boldest active fund managers back
into Britain's top supermarket group, with many still
unpersuaded it can recover from a year of disasters.
While still Britain's biggest grocer by far, Tesco's days of
achieving startling growth appear to be over. However, some fund
managers tasked with hunting out cheap stocks ripe for a rebound
are taking the plunge.
Doubters, on the other hand, argue that Tesco has yet to
become a value stock, attractive for its price as much as its
business growth prospects.
Tesco has issued a string of profit warnings as low-cost
rivals eat into its business. Its problems deepened in September
when it admitted to overstating earnings, prompting a series of
investigations including by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO)
and leading to a fourth lowering of profit forecasts on Tuesday.
Many shareholders have bailed out during the 53 percent
slide in Tesco stock since the start of the year, including
legendary U.S. investor Warren Buffett. Concerns also remain
about the company's governance and strategy.
Index tracker funds, which have no choice but to buy
constituent stocks as investors give them money, remain among
the biggest buyers of Tesco shares.
However, some active "value" funds, which seek oversold
stocks, have also bought in as Tesco has shuffled its management
and prepares to announce a strategic plan in January.
To them, Tesco already looks cheap. Its market value has
lost 12.8 billion pounds ($20 billion) this year and the shares
trade at 0.9 times the forecast value of its assets over the
next 12 months, 53 percent below its 10-year median.
On another measure, Tesco stock trades at 1.1 times its
current book value compared with the 1.4 times average for
leading European supermarket groups.
Ian Kelly, a fund manager in the value investing team at
Schroders, said the share price was justified only if the group
were to suffer from a combination of three negative factors.
"Its current valuation implies the present tough environment
lasts forever, that most supermarkets will make no money and
Tesco will never grow its revenues again," he said. "To us, this
seems like an unlikely triad of circumstances."
Kelly cited Tesco's robust balance sheet and its size: it
had a 28.9 percent share of the UK market at mid-year compared
with 17.1 percent for second placed Asda. Schroders added 30
million shares, a Nov. 18 filing showed, to make it Tesco's
eighth-biggest shareholder.
Keeping track of who owns a stock at any given moment is
hard as funds typically disclose full holdings publicly only
every three or six months, but data from tracker Morningstar
shows the divergent opinions among all funds.
Just over a quarter of the 151 British funds disclosing
their bets on Tesco between September and November raised their
exposure, Morningstar data showed. Slightly more than a fifth
cut their exposure, while the rest made no changes.
Norway's oil fund, the top shareholder with nearly 7
percent, said in October that Tesco had weighed on its
performance. However, it refused to say whether it had sold out,
and is not expected to update the market until March 2015.
BlackRock and Legal & General, the second
and third biggest shareholders, added to their positions,
filings in November showed, but much of this was through index
tracker funds.
VALUE PLAY?
Geir Lode, Head of Hermes Global Equities, believes it is
too early to buy into Tesco, saying he sees no sign yet that it
can fight off attacks from low-cost rivals Lidl and Aldi.
"Further, the share price faces short term pressures: the
SFO's investigation and an almost inevitable downgrade of its
debt to junk status," he said. "We think that it is premature to
own the stock."
Speculators, however, do not appear to be borrowing Tesco
stock heavily to sell it short in the hope of a further slide.
Only about 3 percent of Tesco shares that can be borrowed are
out on loan on Dec. 9, compared with over 6 percent for all
constituents of the FTSE 100 index, Markit data showed.
As Tesco shares have dived, so have expectations of its
earnings. They now trade at 11.5 times expected earnings over
the next 12 months, only 4 percent below its 10-year median,
Thomson Reuters data showed. Analysts have cut their earnings
estimates by 54 percent this year.
Elsewhere among Tesco's top-10 shareholders, value-focused
firm Silchester International Investors added 4 million shares
to take its stake to 2.48 percent, October filing data showed.
U.S.-based Artisan Partners - the fourth-biggest shareholder
with a 2.54 percent stake after buying 32 million shares, a
filing on Nov. 18 showed - added more than 11 million shares to
its International Value Fund alone.
Among those bailing out are Harris Associates, which shed
two thirds of its stake, 143 million shares, an Oct. 15 filing
showed. It has declined to comment about the sale.
Questions remain about Tesco's ability to keep paying its
dividend and the strategic review. A source in charge of
stock-picking at one of the world's biggest money managers with
many value funds said he was waiting due to the high
uncertainty.
"It has some very good assets that it can sell and I don't
think debt is a massive problem. But markets will be focusing on
what is the cash generation of this company. Has that changed?"
