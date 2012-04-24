* UK grocery market share 30.7 pct in 12 weeks to April 15
* Compares with 30.2 pct in 12 weeks to March 18
* YoY sales growth 4.2 percent vs market growth of 5 percent
By James Davey
LONDON, April 24 Tesco Plc's UK grocery
market share improved over the last month as Britain's biggest
retailer stepped up couponing and promotional activity in the
wake of a shock profit warning in January, industry data showed
on Tuesday.
Market researcher Kantar WorldPanel said on Tuesday Tesco's
share of the UK grocery market was 30.7 percent in the 12 weeks
to April 15.
That represented an improvement on the 30.2 percent reported
in the prior month, but was still down on the 30.9 percent
reported in April 2011.
The January profit alert was Tesco's first in living
memory.
Last month the world's third largest retailer parted company
with the CEO of its UK business and last week it outlined a plan
to revive its UK business by spending over 1 billion pounds
($1.6 billion) on more staff, better stores and online shopping.
Kantar said Tesco's year-on-year sales growth was 4.2
percent in the 12-week period, lagging market growth of 5
percent but an improvement on growth rates seen so far this
year.
The market researcher said market growth of 5 percent was
the highest since January 2010 but was mainly fuelled by food
price inflation rather than real volume increases.
"The discounters and Waitrose (the upmarket chain owned by
John Lewis ) are outperforming the middle ground as
shoppers polarise their spend," said Kantar director Edward
Garner, also highlighting record market shares at Aldi and Lidl.
Among the UK's top-four grocers, Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
Asda's 8.3 percent growth was the strongest, reflecting
the conversion of Netto stores acquired last year, followed by J
Sainsbury Plc with growth of 5.4 percent.
Last month Sainsbury beat forecasts for fourth-quarter
sales.
Following is Kantar's summary of market share and sales
(stg):
12 wks 12 wks pct
to Apr to Apr change
15 2012 17 2011
Total till 31.54 30.37 3.8
roll bln bln
Total 24.04 22.90 5.0
grocers bln bln
Total 23.50 22.38 5.0
multiples bln bln
Market share (percent)
12 wks 12 wks pct
to Apr to Apr change
15 2012 17 2011 in sales
Tesco 30.7 30.9 4.2
Asda 17.6 17.0 8.3
Sainsbury 16.6 16.6 5.4
Morrison 11.9 12.1 3.6
Co-operati 6.5 6.9 -0.8
e
Waitrose 4.5 4.3 9.0
Aldi 2.7 2.2 27.9
Lidl 2.8 2.6 11.1
Iceland 2.0 1.9 9.1