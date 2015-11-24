LONDON Nov 24 Britain's biggest supermarket
Tesco could face disruption to its distribution
network in the run-up to Christmas after a union representing
workers at two of its hubs said it would ballot members on
strike action over pay.
The Unite trade union said over 700 drivers and warehouse
staff at distribution centres in Belfast, Northern Ireland and
Doncaster, northern England will be balloted for strike action
next week after rejecting Tesco's latest pay offer.
Tesco operates 24 distribution centres across Britain.
The firm said a two-year pay proposal had been recommended
for acceptance by the Usdaw trade union across 20 of these
sites.
It said it had agreed to meet with the four Unite sites in
their local bargaining groups by Wednesday to continue the pay
negotiations.
"Ahead of these pre-agreed talks two Unite sites have now
notified Tesco of their intention to hold a ballot for
industrial action," Tesco said.
"The approach from Unite is clearly counterproductive."
Tesco added that any industrial action at these two sites
would have no noticeable effect on its customers.
Last month Tesco posted a 55 percent slump in first-half
pretax profit but said it was trading ahead of expectations and
outperforming rivals.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Susan Thomas)