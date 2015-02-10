(Repeats story moved on Monday with no changes)
* Tesco shares rise as much as 1.9pct in weak overall market
* Dhanin working with Bank of America, UBS and SCB
* Tesco's Thai until valued between $7.2 bln-$9.9 bln
By Denny Thomas and Saeed Azhar
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Tesco Plc
rebuffed an approach from billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont in
December to buy the British retailer's Thai unit, but
undeterred, the tycoon is building financial firepower for
another attempt, people familiar with the matter said.
Thailand's second-richest man has added UBS and
Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) to the list of banks to help
finance and advise on a bid for Tesco Lotus after his
preliminary talks to buy the business valued at about $10
billion ended without a deal, the people said. Bank of America
Corp had assisted the tycoon in the earlier talks, they
said.
While it is not known why Tesco turned down Dhanin's
approach, his sustained interest in the asset could be positive
for Britain's biggest retailer, which is battling sluggish
growth at home and has been hit by ratings downgrades and an
accounting scandal.
Tesco shares rose as much 1.9 percent after the Reuters
report, bucking an 0.8 percent fall in the benchmark share index
. The shares have risen 22.7 percent so far this year,
recovering from a 43.5 percent slide in 2014.
For Dhanin, 76, a potential Tesco Lotus purchase will
significantly bolster control over the Thai retail market after
he bought back Siam Makro pcl in 2013 for $6.6
billion in a highly levered-up deal valued at 53 times
price-to-earnings ratio.
Tesco and the Thai tycoon are not currently engaged in any
talks, though Dhanin and his advisers are prepared to proceed
with an offer if Tesco decides to sell the Thailand operations,
the people added. The people declined to be identified because
the discussions were confidential.
Tesco declined to comment on Dhanin's approach. CEO Dave
Lewis, who took charge in September, said last month while
announcing an overhaul of Tesco's operations that he was
"committed to keeping all of the operations we have overseas,
until we make any decisions otherwise".
TESCO'S DILEMMA
Tesco's dilemma is whether to hold on to the growth market
of Thailand or sacrifice that for cash. It has already scaled
back in Asia and now operates in South Korea, Malaysia and
India.
"The Tesco management has bought some time with the
restructuring announced last month. But investors are closely
monitoring the progress and the next earnings before stepping up
pressure," one senior Hong Kong M&A banker, who is advising
another buyer interested in Tesco's Asian assets.
A spokesman for Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group), Dhanin's
flagship company, declined to comment. A Hong Kong-based Bank of
America spokeswoman and spokesmen for UBS and Bangkok-based Siam
Commercial also declined to comment.
Dhanin, with a net worth of $11.5 billion as of June last
year, is the chairman of CP Group, which was founded in 1921 and
has businesses spanning retail, agro-industry, automotive and
financials among others. At the end of 2013, the group had $41
billion in revenue.
Tesco bought a controlling stake in Dhanin's supermarket
business Lotus in 1998 in the aftermath of the Asian financial
crisis, paying 206 million pounds. That business now has more
than 1,700 shops and represents nearly three-fourths of all of
Tesco's Asia outlets.
Morgan Stanley said in a report last week the Thai business
is Tesco's most valuable international asset, valuing it between
4.7 billion pounds-6.5 billion pounds ($7.2 billion-$9.9
billion).
If Tesco decides not to sell, Dhanin's options are limited
as he wants to do a consensual deal, said a person with direct
knowledge of the matter. "Dhanin is not aggressive, that is not
his style. He won't go hostile," said the person.
($1 = 0.6556 pounds)
