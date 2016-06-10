BRIEF-Al Orouba Securities Brokerage posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss EGP 1,586 versus profit of EGP 90,502 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qg2dvC) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 10 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has continued its re-shaping under Chief Executive Dave Lewis, agreeing the sale of its Turkish business and its Giraffe restaurant chain in the UK.
The firm on Friday confirmed the proposed sale of its 95.5 percent controlling stake in the Kipa business in Turkey to Migros.
The disposal, which is subject to local regulatory approvals, will result in estimated cash proceeds of around 30 million pounds ($43.4 million), contributing to a reduction of around 110 million pounds in total indebtedness.
Tesco also announced its intention to sell the Giraffe restaurant chain to Boparan Restaurants Holdings. The sale includes 54 standalone restaurants, of which 12 are franchise sites, and three restaurants within Tesco stores. ($1 = 0.6916 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
PARIS, May 14 French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere was put under formal investigation on Friday for alleged misuse of company funds in a case involving the wife of former prime minister Francois Fillon, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Sunday.