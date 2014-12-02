* Dave Lewis takes charge of UK business on temporary basis
* Analysts welcome "sensible" move
* Shares rise 2 pct
(Adds details, analysts' comments, share price)
By James Davey
LONDON, Dec 2A decision by Tesco's new
chief executive to personally take over the day-to-day running
of the grocer's core British business as it heads into the key
Christmas trading period was broadly welcomed as a pragmatic
move by analysts on Tuesday.
Shares in Tesco, which have fallen 44 percent so far this
year after an accounting scandal compounded a succession of
profit warnings, closed up 2 percent on Tuesday, following the
management reshuffle announced by Tesco after the stock market
closed on Monday.
Dave Lewis, who does not have any direct experience as a
retailer, made his move with the UK business facing extremely
tough trading conditions.
Industry data published last month showed Tesco's UK sales,
which account for two thirds of group revenues, falling at a
greater rate than any of its main rivals -- Asda,
Sainsbury's and Morrisons -- as it continues to
lose market share to German discounters Aldi and Lidl.
Lewis's decision to take up the reins of the UK business
also follows Tesco's poor handling of its popular 'Black Friday'
sales promotion last week. Police had to be called to stores,
prompting scathing criticism from a senior police officer over
the grocer's insufficient security.
Tesco said Lewis's leadership of the UK operation would be
temporary. This, analysts said, implied the future external
appointment of a new UK managing director or CEO.
Shore Capital analyst Clive Black said Lewis had shown "a
sense of responsibility, priority and perspective," given that
stabilising the UK was Tesco's top objective.
Bernstein Research analyst Bruno Monteyne, a former senior
Tesco supply chain executive, said Lewis's move was sensible,
since "most of Tesco's value depends on management turning
around the UK." He added that Lewis's skills in branding and
consumer insight were most needed in the UK.
However, independent retail analyst Nick Bubb said Lewis
didn't have much choice but to take control of the UK, "given
how denuded the talent pool is at Tesco."
After a 27-year career at consumer products giant Unilever
, Lewis succeeded Phil Clarke as Tesco's CEO on Sept. 1,
only to report three weeks later that the firm had overstated
expected first-half profits by 250 million pounds ($393
million), a figure that was later raised to 263 million pounds.
The scandal led to the suspension of eight senior members of
staff, including UK managing director Chris Bush, and sparked a
series of investigations, including by Britain's Serious Fraud
Officer and possible investor lawsuits both in Britain and the
United States.
Tesco said on Monday that one of the eight suspended senior
managers, Matt Simister, will return as group food sourcing
director.
It said four of the remaining seven suspended senior
managers had now left the company for good but declined to name
them. Other media reports said that Bush, Kevin Grace, the group
commercial director, Carl Rogberg, the UK finance director, and
John Scouler, the UK food commercial director, had departed.
In other changes taking effect on Jan. 1, Benny Higgins will
take on responsibility for group strategy in addition to his
role leading Tesco Bank.
Robin Terrell, Tesco's multi-channel director who stepped in
to temporarily lead the UK business in September, will become
the firm's "head of customer", effectively its marketing head.
(1 US dollar = 0.6369 British pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter and Greg
Mahlich)