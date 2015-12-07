LONDON Dec 7 One of Tesco Chief
Executive Dave Lewis' most experienced lieutenants has quit
Britain's biggest supermarket after 15 years at the firm.
Tesco said on Monday that Jill Easterbrook, who has held the
post of group business transformation director since January,
has decided to leave the company early next year.
Easterbrook, who sat on Tesco's executive committee, joined
the company in 2001 and has held leadership roles across the
group including retail operations, group strategy, corporate
affairs, clothing (stores and online), developing businesses and
marketing.
In October Tesco posted a 55 percent slump in first-half
pretax profit but said it was trading ahead of expectations and
outperforming rivals.
(Reporting by James Davey)