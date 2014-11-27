Nov 27 Two senior executives of troubled British grocer Tesco PLC's left the company on Wednesday, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

Kevin Grace had been group commercial director and Carl Rogberg UK finance director. (on.ft.com/1xMA2Oc)

Reuters reported in October, citing sources, that Grace and Rogberg were among several executives suspended over a 250 million pounds ($400 million) profit overstatement.

Tesco could not be reached immediately for comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; editing by Andrew Roche)