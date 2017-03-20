LONDON, March 20 Tesco, Britain's
largest retailer, said on Monday its long-standing international
boss Trevor Masters would step down and two executives who have
played key roles in the firm's turnaround at home would take
over his responsibilities.
Since Dave Lewis joined as chief executive in 2014 Tesco has
been simplifying its international business and has left several
countries including South Korea and Turkey.
Tesco said Masters, CEO of Tesco International, would leave
the business at the end of May, drawing a close to a 38-year
career at the firm. Masters has been in his current role for two
and a half years and before that led Tesco's Asia business.
Tesco said that from April 1 Tony Hoggett will become
Tesco's CEO Asia and Matt Simister will become CEO Central
Europe.
Hoggett is a 27-year Tesco veteran and is currently UK Chief
Operating Officer. Simister has been with the company for 21
years and is currently food sourcing director.
"Tony and Matt's work has been at the heart of Tesco's
turnaround over the last two years and I'm delighted that they
will join our executive committee," said Lewis.
"Their new roles will allow us to focus on the different
opportunities presented in Asia and Central Europe."
Tesco, which agreed a surprise 3.7 billion pound ($4.6
billion) takeover of food supplier Booker in January, is
due to publish 2016-17 results on April 12.
($1 = 0.8059 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by David Clarke)