LONDON Oct 12 Beleaguered British grocer Tesco
is set to lose two more board members with the
departure of the head of its audit committee and resignation of
the company secretary, British newspapers reported on Sunday.
News of the departures comes nearly three weeks after Tesco
suspended four senior executives in the wake of the revelation
that the company had overstated its first-half profit,
triggering an investigation by Britain's financial watchdog.
Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket chain, confirmed that
Company Secretary Jonathan Lloyd, who advises the board on legal
and governance issues, had resigned and was serving out his
notice until March 2015.
"His resignation is not connected to the current
investigation. It's his own choice; he's got a new job with
another listed company," a Tesco spokesman said.
The Sunday Telegraph reported that Ken Hanna, chairman of
Tesco's audit committee, is also set to step aside as a
non-executive director as the company's chairman reshuffles his
management team.
Tesco declined to comment on the report.
The company brought in two new non-executive directors last
week to add retail and international experience to its board.
