LONDON, March 4 Tesco, Britain's
biggest retailer, has beefed-up its board with the appointment
of Byron Grote, a former BP chief finance officer, as a
non-executive director from May 1.
The firm also said on Wednesday that non-executive director
Gareth Bullock would retire from the main board on March 5 but
remain on the board of Tesco Bank.
Tesco's board composition has changed dramatically in the
wake of last year's four profit warnings and a 263 million
pounds ($403 million) profit overstatement that sent its shares
to a 14-year low and drew stinging criticism of the board's
financial oversight.
Richard Broadbent will be succeeded as Tesco chairman by
John Allan on March 1. A new chief executive, Dave Lewis, and
finance director, Alan Stewart, were appointed last year.
Further non-executive changes were made last week.
Grote was BP's CFO from 2002 to 2011 and is also a former
colleague of Lewis at Unilever, having served as a
non-exec there for nine years.
($1 = 0.6521 pounds)
