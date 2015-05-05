LONDON May 5 Two more non-executive directors
of Tesco are leaving, bringing further change to the
make-up of the board of Britain's biggest retailer in the wake
of last year's accounting scandal.
Tesco, which has also seen sales slide in an escalating
price war with discount rivals, said Ken Hanna and Stuart
Chambers would both retire after the firm's annual shareholders'
meeting on June 26, having served on the board for six and five
years respectively.
Hanna will be succeeded as chairman of the audit committee
by Byron Grote, the former BP executive who joined as a non-exec
on May 1.
Chambers is the chairman of Arm Holdings, while
Hanna is chairman of Inchcape and Aggreko.
Since last September's profit overstatement Tesco's board
has been transformed, with a new chairman, chief executive and
finance director and a raft of non-executive director changes.
Last month the firm revealed the cost of its spectacular
decline, posting an annual loss of 6.4 billion pounds ($9.7
billion), one of the biggest in British corporate history.
($1 = 0.6580 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)