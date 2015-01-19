(Repeats Jan 18 story with no changes to text)
* Tesco still clear leader at home with share of about 30
pct
* CEO Lewis has strategy to narrow gap with discounters
* Pre-Christmas price cuts followed by January reductions
* UK underlying sales down just 0.5 percent in Christmas
period
By Neil Maidment and James Davey
LONDON, Jan 18 Four months into the job, Tesco
boss Dave Lewis has wasted no time imposing a range of
price cuts and customer service improvements designed to regain
the initiative in a tough market. There are already signs
customers are noticing.
Despite the series of shocks Tesco suffered in the past
year, famously prompting billionaire investor Warren Buffett to
admit buying into the stock was a huge mistake, it remains clear
leader in its home market, lending it the clout to squeeze its
"big four" rivals as well as upstart discounters Aldi and Lidl.
Given the success of those two brands, price is a key part
of Lewis's revival strategy.
"Lewis will find a way to knock the life out of those
discounters and it may feel like carnage for the next two years,
but Tesco has too many powerful tools in its tool kit not to
come out fighting," said an ex-Tesco UK director, who declined
to be named.
While Tesco probably won't beat discounters on a full basket
of goods, it can narrow the gap and match some items, and become
more competitive.
Lewis will hope shoppers will be prepared to spend a little
more overall so they can benefit from Tesco's bigger ranges,
superior service and online options not found at the
discounters.
Tesco has already followed pre-Christmas price cuts on
staples like vegetables with January reductions averaging 25
percent on 380 branded products.
The price of a pack of 80 Tetley teabags for example was cut
to 1.99 pounds from 2.29 pounds, working out at 2.49p per bag.
Aldi charges 2.25 pounds for a bag of 120 Tetley teabags,
equating to 1.88p per bag.
Other cuts were more competitive. The price of a 750 gram
pack of Kellogg's cornflakes was cut to 1.98 pounds from 2.48
pounds, equating to 26.4p per 100 grams, slightly undercutting
Aldi which charges 2.65 pounds for a 1 kg pack, or 26.5p per
100g.
OMINOUS SIGN
While all of the big players' sales declines were less than
some expected over Christmas, it was Tesco's steadier showing
that caught investors' eyes and delivered an ominous sign for
rivals as it bids to recover from four profit warnings and an
accounting scandal.
Having dropped 4.4 percent in the previous three months, its
UK underlying sales fell just 0.5 percent in the Christmas
period, helping its shares make their biggest one-day gain since
1988 after sliding by almost 50 percent in 2014.
Lewis's move to complement price cuts with more shop floor
staff, which meant better-stocked shelves, shorter queuing times
at the tills and tidier stores, helped deliver the better
performance.
Tesco's fresh food volumes were positive over Christmas for
the first time in five years, while industry data showed it
outperformed the market in all product areas on a volume basis.
Cost savings, including head office job cuts and store
closures, will help fund Lewis' plans. More complex work such as
a further pruning of Tesco's sprawling product categories is
also on his agenda.
"We gleaned a small insight into a massive programme of work
that can make Tesco sell more at a lower cost from a leaner
supply chain," analyst Clive Black at brokerage Shore Capital
said.
SEISMIC SHIFTS
For its rivals, Tesco's more aggressive stance is increasing
the pressure in an already tough market.
Britain's big four grocers, including Sainsbury,
Wal-Mart's Asda and Morrison as well as Tesco,
have been hit by seismic shifts in recent years.
The German discounters have raced to a combined market share
of about 8.3 percent, sparking the big four to spend billions
lowering the prices of staple items.
But with anaemic overall growth in a 175 billion pound ($267
billion) market, someone must lose. And for all its recent
disasters, Tesco is still by far the biggest player with a
market share of around 30 percent, a position perhaps recognised
by a stock market rating of 20 times forecast earnings, a 39
percent premium to its UK sector, according to Reuters data.
Sainsbury by contrast trades on just 12 times.
"It's a zero-sum game ... Numbers two, three and four are
going to be hit with any Tesco resurgence," Fraser McKevitt at
market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said of the big four, which
hold a combined 75 percent of the UK market.
Even stellar growth at Aldi and Lidl, whose no-frills ranges
have chimed with shoppers, may slow as their appeal is reduced
by tumbling prices elsewhere.
Yet Lewis's strategy is not just about price.
In Tesco's toilet paper aisles, products and lines have
nearly halved to increase space for top sellers. A subsequent
mix of savings on storage, staff hours spent re-stocking shelves
and simpler supplier deals have led to an 11 percent price cut
for customers. Volumes sold have since jumped.
Price cuts on own-brand products are expected to follow,
with savings in IT and logistics and 100 million pounds from a
wage freeze. Small loss-making stores are being shut and
expansion is slowing.
Tesco has even switched ad agencies to help rebuild its
brand, though it has not yet said if it will ditch its dated
red-and-blue logo and its "Every Little Helps" slogan used since
1992.
Lewis acknowledges he still has his work cut out.
"The period to Christmas was an encouraging first step," he
said. "But nobody is under any illusion that we've got much much
more that we need to do."
($1 = 0.6561 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by David Clarke
and David Holmes)