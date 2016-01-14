* Beats forecasts with strong Christmas trading
* Says on track to meet full-year profit forecasts
* Shares up 4.2 percent, up 18.5 pct over last week
(Adds detail, CEO, analyst comment, updates shares)
By James Davey and Kate Holton
LONDON, Jan 14 Tesco comfortably
surpassed forecasts for Christmas trade, buoyed by lower prices
and more staff, indicating Britain's biggest supermarket may
finally be recovering from several years in turmoil.
Sales, profit and asset values at Tesco have been hit by
shifts in shopping habits and the rise of discounters Aldi
and Lidl. Tesco's accounting scandal in
2014 further damaged the brand.
Chief Executive Dave Lewis is focusing on lower prices,
better product availability and improved customer service. He
has also cut costs and sold assets, including Tesco's South
Korean business.
"We're pleased with the performance over Christmas but I
don't think that takes away from the conditions that make the
(UK) market extremely challenging," Lewis told reporters, noting
he did not see any signs of deflation easing.
The former Unilever executive took office 17 months ago as
the industry entered a bruising price war, further hurting
Tesco. Last November, Tesco recorded its lowest market share in
more than 10 years. Its share price hit an 18-year low earlier
this month.
But Christmas sales have brought good news.
Tesco's stock rose up to 8 percent on Thursday, taking its
one week gains to 18 percent, after Tesco reported sales at UK
stores open over a year rose 1.3 percent in the six weeks to
Jan. 9, well ahead of analysts' forecasts of a fall of 1-3
percent. International like-for-like sales were up 4.1 percent.
Over the longer 19-week period to Jan. 9, group
like-for-like sales were up 0.4 percent, the first increase in
over four years. The firm said it would meet profit forecasts
for 2015-16.
FLAT PROFITS
Lewis' challenge is to translate stronger trading into
improved profits.
Analysts' average forecast for the 2015-16 operating profit
before one-off items is 930 million pounds, versus 940 million
pounds in 2014-15. Tesco made a trading profit of 3.97 billion
pounds in the 2011-12 year.
Analysts at Jefferies investment banking firm said it was
too early to say whether Tesco had turned a corner.
"(Tesco's) recovery now looks more entrenched. Still, at
this stage we do not share the enthusiasm of some on the
magnitude of margin upside, and remain conscious of the leverage
position," they said.
As Tesco joined big four rivals Sainsbury's and
Morrisons in posting better-than-expected Christmas
sales, analysts said Wal-Mart's Asda was likely the
major festive loser.
Asda, which on Sunday announced another 500 million pounds
($718 million) of price cuts, will not update on trading until
Feb. 18.
MORE CUSTOMERS
Lewis said price cuts, 4,000 extra temporary staff and a
strong Christmas offering helped drive a 3.4 percent rise in
customer transactions and a 3.5 percent increase in volumes at
the firm, which dominated the British high street for two
decades before its decline.
"The lines that mattered most to customers at Christmas were
around 5 percent cheaper than last year," said Lewis.
The group, which reported one of the biggest statutory
losses in British corporate history last April, said it had seen
improvements from its largest stores to its smallest.
Britain's big four supermarkets have been hit by a shift
away from big weekly food shopping trips towards more frequent
spending, either at convenience stores, online or at
discounters.
Those changes came when Tesco was distracted by an ill-fated
expansion abroad. But now Lewis is refocusing on its British
stores.
"The challenge is to keep up the momentum and stay in the
game," said John Ibbotson, director of the retail consultancy
Retail Vision.
"In this regard, Tesco will be thankful of its size, which
means it can keep its prices down for longer than anyone else."
($1 = 0.6962 pounds)
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Katharine Houreld)