By James Davey
| WELWYN GARDEN CITY
WELWYN GARDEN CITY England Nov 17 Britain's
biggest retailer Tesco has warned its multi-national
suppliers against pushing up prices following a drop in the
pound just so they can maintain their reported profits.
In his first public comments since last month's
"Marmitegate" row between Unilever and Tesco over who
should take the hit from the weaker pound, the supermarket's
Chief Executive Dave Lewis said that when there is a currency
devaluation, multi-national businesses present results in both
constant and current exchange rates.
"And the City (investors) completely understands it, they
don't devalue a stock because of that, they understand it's part
of the volatility of being in many countries," Lewis told
reporters on Thursday during a briefing at Tesco's headquarters
at Welwyn Garden City, north of London.
"The only thing we would ask of companies that are in that
position is they don't ask UK customers to pay inflated prices
in order that their reporting currency is maintained. They don't
do that for countries outside of the UK," he said.
The pound has fallen around 16 percent against the U.S.
dollar since Britons voted on June 23 to leave the European
Union, making imports more expensive. It is also down to a
lesser extent against the euro.
Tesco scored a public relations coup in October when it
briefly halted online sales of goods produced by Unilever after
the Anglo-Dutch group sought to lift prices of popular brands
such as Marmite. The two quickly reached an agreement, the terms
of which have not been disclosed.
Last week, Mike Coupe, CEO of Sainsbury's,
Britain's No. 2 supermarket group, said multi-national suppliers
should take some of the pain of sterling's fall, arguing their
profitability was higher than UK grocers'.
Lewis, who worked for Unilever for 28 years, recognised some
suppliers were facing legitimate cost pressures. Under such
circumstances, Tesco could try to offset this by, for example,
changing recipes or finding cost savings.
"There's (inflationary) pressure. Some of it is justified
and if we can't offset it then we work out how it is we can
accommodate that between ourselves and indeed our partners,"
said Lewis.
Though Britain's grocery market has seen two years of
deflation, Lewis noted inflation coming through in some areas,
calling out pork as an example.
"It's selective. By no means is it completely flat and
across the board, it's very much commodity by commodity, product
by product."
The media briefing was held the day after Tesco hosted a
seminar for investors and analysts which detailed the strategic
drivers of its recovery.
Shares in Tesco have risen 43 percent this year after three
straight quarters of underlying UK sales growth and a rise in
market share following five years of losses.
Industry data published on Tuesday showed Tesco's sales
rising at the fastest pace for three years.
Last month, the firm reported a 60 percent rise in first
half operating profit and raised profitability targets.
