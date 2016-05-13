LONDON May 13 Tesco paid Chief
Executive Dave Lewis a cash and shares bonus of almost 3 million
pounds ($4.3 million) for its 2015-16 financial year, reflecting
the progress he has made in turning around Britain's biggest
retailer.
Lewis, who succeeded the sacked Philip Clarke in September
2014, received total remuneration of 4.63 million pounds -- his
salary and bonus, plus pension of 313,000 pounds and additional
benefits of 80,000 pounds, Tesco's annual report showed.
Tesco said Lewis would defer half of the cash element of his
bonus into shares which would vest on the earlier of three years
or the resumption of dividend payments by the supermarket.
The average pay package for chief executives of companies in
the blue chip FTSE 100 index was 5.23 million pounds last year,
a Reuters examination of corporate filings shows.
Shareholders at a number of British companies have raised
concerns over what they regard as excessive rewards for
executives in recent weeks.
Tesco, which remains Britain's largest supermarket group,
also said that 265,000 UK employees will share a 185 million
pound turnaround bonus.
The bonus, which averages out at just under 700 pounds per
worker, will be paid next month and staff can take it either as
cash or shares.
After Tesco was hammered by changing shopping habits and the
rise of the German discounters, Aldi and Lidl, Lewis has
impressed investors with his decisive action.
"We are on the road to recovery and momentum is building
across the business," he wrote in the annual report.
Brought in from consumer goods group Unilever, Lewis has put
a renewed focus on lower prices, streamlined product ranges and
improved customer service.
He has also simplified relationships with suppliers -- the
root cause of an accounting scandal that was uncovered just
after he joined and is the subject of a criminal investigation
by Britain's Serious Fraud Office.
In April Tesco reported a first rise in underlying operating
profit in four years and its first quarter of underlying UK
sales growth for over three years.
Though Tesco shares are up 4 percent so far in 2016, they
are down 32 percent compared to their price a year ago.
($1 = 0.6939 pounds)
