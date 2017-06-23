LONDON, June 23 Tesco, Britain's
biggest private sector employer, is to raise pay for hourly paid
store staff by an inflation-beating 10.5 percent over the next
two years, it said on Friday.
"This reward package sees our biggest investment in store
pay for a decade," said Matt Davies, Tesco's UK CEO.
Tesco's move comes as the Bank of England is closely
watching a pick-up in inflation for signs it might fuel higher
pay settlements.
However, official data earlier this month showed British
workers' earnings after inflation shrinking at the fastest pace
since 2014.
The supermarket chain, which employs 310,000 in the UK, said
the current hourly rate of 7.62 pounds ($9.70) an hour will
increase to 8.42 pounds an hour by November 2018.
It said that alongside a staff benefits package which
includes a bonus plan and pension, the average store worker will
be on an equivalent hourly rate of 9.52 pounds by November next
year.
The government mandated National Living Wage for workers
aged 25 and over currently stands at 7.50 pounds an hour.
News of the Tesco pay increase comes two days after it said
it would close a customer service centre in Cardiff with the
loss of up to 1,100 jobs.
($1 = 0.7857 pounds)
