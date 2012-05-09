* Has received FSA approval
* Aims to reduce dependence on consultants
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, May 8 Tesco, the world's No.3
retailer, is to manage its British pension scheme, one of the
largest in the country still offering defined benefits, to
maximise returns and cut dependence on consultants.
Tesco Pension Investment, which has received approval from
the Financial Services Authority, will be led by Steven Daniels,
previously group chief investment officer of LV= Asset
Management.
"We are building a high-calibre in-house team to help manage
our growing scheme and reduce dependence on external providers,"
Lucy Neville-Rolfe, executive director of corporate and legal
affairs at the British group said on Tuesday.
The long-term investment strategy and management of the
scheme's 6 billion pounds ($9.7 billion) assets, covering over
170,000 employees will remain the ultimate responsibility of The
Pension Trustees.
Tesco, one of only four FTSE 100 companies still offering a
defined benefit scheme, is consulting on changes to its pension
scheme announced in March.
It became one of the first major British companies to
propose changing the retirement age to 67 from 65. It also plans
to switch the way it calculates inflation on its pension assets
using the consumer prices index (CPI) instead of the retail
prices index (RPI).
The CPI excludes inflation measures such as house prices
and, as such, could lead to a 20 percent reduction in retirement
income, Hargreaves Lansdown estimated.
A combination of rising life expectancy and widening
deficits has made it more onerous for companies to continue
funding defined benefit schemes.
It is not the first time pensions schemes have moved
in-house. Barclays set up a similar FSA-registered
investment arm, Oak Pensions Asset Management in 2010 as did the
Universities Superannuation Scheme last year.
Tesco, battling to recover from a shock profit warning for
2012/13, slashed expansion plans for its British business in
April and said it would spend over 1 billion pounds improving
stores and online shopping.