LONDON Feb 11 The clothing brand sold by
Britain's biggest retailer Tesco said on Tuesday it had
opened its first stores in the Philippines, expanding its
footprint to 20 countries globally.
F&F, launched in the UK and Republic of Ireland in 2001,
said it and local franchise partner Stores Specialist Inc had
opened three stores already in the Philippines, with 10 in total
planned this year.
"These new stores, as well as our recent openings in the
Middle East, show how committed we are to making F&F a truly
global affordable fashion brand," F&F Chief Executive Jason
Tarry said.
F&F has recently opened stores in Dubai, Bahrain and Jordan
as part of a franchise agreement with Dubai-based Al Futtaim.
Other countries with F&F stores include Poland, Turkey,
Malaysia, Thailand and China. F&F also delivers to a further 30
countries via online ordering.