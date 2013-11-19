LONDON Nov 19 Britain's Tesco,
battling plunging profits in mainland Europe, is to sell off
land around its stores in Poland for development to make the
sites more attractive to shoppers.
"In order to attract complementary services such as
restaurants and other leisure facilities to some of our existing
stores in Poland, we intend to sell areas of undeveloped land
next to some of our stores," a spokesman for the world's No. 3
retailer said on Tuesday.
Last month Tesco, which has invested 1 billion pounds ($1.6
billion) in a turnaround plan for its core British market,
reported second-quarter underlying sales declines in all ten of
its overseas markets. Like-for-like sales fell 4.5 percent in
Poland.
The firm also posted a 68 percent slump in first-half
trading profit in its European division, made up of Poland, the
Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Turkey and Ireland.
Poland is Tesco's largest central European market with over
400 stores.
Thirty-five properties, totalling 30 hectares, intended for
commercial developments and located largely near existing Tesco
stores, have been put up for sale, said Cushman & Wakefield, the
real estate services firm which is advising and representing the
retailer in the sale process.
Shares in Tesco closed down 0.3 percent at 357 pence,
valuing the business at about 29 billion pounds.