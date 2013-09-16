LONDON, Sept 16 Tesco said on Monday
pork it sold as from a British farm probably came from a Dutch
one, the latest public relations blow for Britain's biggest
retailer.
The firm is attempting to revive its fortunes in its home
market after losing share to rivals but has suffered a series of
setbacks this year, including the discovery across Europe of
horsemeat in products labelled as beef.
Tesco was one of several firms forced to withdraw some goods
and apologise to customers.
"We are extremely disappointed to discover a pork loin
product probably came from a Dutch farm, not a British farm," a
Tesco spokesman said.
"When we specify that we want British pork, we expect to be
supplied with British pork. We have spoken with our supplier to
make clear that this mistake is unacceptable."
The pork issue emerged after pork purchased in a Tesco store
in Salford, north west England, by a reporter working for BBC
Radio 4, was tested in a German laboratory using Stable Isotope
Ratio Analysis.
The BBC said the British Pig Executive (BPEX) carried out
the test for it to establish the effectiveness of measures
intended to ensure that pork sold under the "Red Tractor" logo
is from Britain.
It said test results showed there was less than a 1 percent
chance that the pork came from Britain, and may have come from
the Netherlands.
The discovery is embarrassing for Tesco because since the
horsemeat scandal it has vowed to restore customer confidence in
the provenance of its food.
Tesco said further testing on more pork products confirmed
the country of origin was correct in all cases.
"We've recently trialled this new isotope testing and we are
talking to BPEX about how we can develop this alongside our
existing tests, to bring even more rigour to our food testing
programme," the spokesman added.
Earlier this month Britain's advertising watchdog ruled
Tesco misled consumers with a press campaign on its response to
the horsemeat scandal by implying issues with meat standards
existed across the whole food industry.
And in August the firm was fined 300,000 pounds ($476,000)
by a British court for misleading consumers over the pricing of
strawberries, prompting a wave of negative publicity.
In June Tesco, the world's No. 3 retailer, posted a drop in
quarterly underlying sales in its main British market, resuming
a trend seen for most of the past three years and raising doubts
about its 1 billion pounds turnaround plan.
The company has been investing heavily in more staff, new
food ranges, revamped stores and lower prices.
Shares in Tesco were up 0.6 percent at 374.3 pence at 0907
GMT, valuing the business at 30.1 billion pounds.