LONDON Oct 8 Cheaper meat and vegetables should
draw shoppers back into Tesco stores but it will take
time for the new boss of Britain's biggest grocer to win back
market share.
Customers seeking to save money in a sluggish economy have
turned away from the market leader to discounters such as Aldi
and Lidl, igniting a price war in British
grocery shopping and contributing to a series of Tesco profit
warnings.
Tesco still wants to be a mid-range retailer and not a
discounter but former Tesco directors, retail experts and
analysts say Dave Lewis must urgently put lower and simplified
prices for staples at the centre of a new trading strategy.
He has over 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) to further cut
the cost of goods such as milk, bread and carrots in the hope
that shoppers will fill their baskets with more profitable
products but international experience shows it takes time to
impact sales.
"He can make a difference pretty quickly. Will it show up in
the numbers straight away? Probably not," said a former
director of the British business, which makes up two-thirds of
group profit.
Tesco declined to comment for this story.
Having grown rapidly through the 1990s and 2000s by offering
low prices, a range of high quality food and innovative
marketing, Tesco responded to falling sales in the economic
downturn by hiking prices. A second former Tesco director said
that prices are now as much as 10 percent above Aldi and Lidl.
Tesco is now reeling from an accounting scandal and a
downturn in trading that has knocked 4 billion pounds off its
market value in a matter of weeks.
Fears are also growing the scandal could impact
Tesco's sales in the crucial Christmas period.
To make matters worse, Britain's grocery market is growing
at its slowest pace in over 20 years due to falling food prices,
consumers shopping around and restaurants luring diners out.
Tesco's "big four" rivals - Wal-Mart's Asda,
Sainsbury's and Morrisons - have all cut prices
and with the latter also taking Aldi and Lidl head on with a
price matching scheme and loyalty card, there is an urgent need
for a strategy re-think.
"Tesco has to address the fundamentals of its economic model
and become more competitive," said a third former Tesco
director, who asked not to be named.
Under Lewis' predecessor Phil Clarke the higher prices
failed to make up for the lower sales. It issued three profit
warnings in two and a half years as it lost market share to the
discounters as well as upmarket players Waitrose and
Marks & Spencer.
Industry data published last month from Kantar Worldpanel
showed Tesco's share continuing to slide at an alarming rate,
down to 28.8 percent from 30.2 percent in September 2013.
A year-on-year total sales fall of 4.5 percent implied a
fall of 6-7 percent at stores open over a year, said analysts,
making Tesco by far the worst performer of the big four.
ENTRY TICKET
According to the second former Tesco director, price cuts
are the "entry ticket" to a fight back for a group that has most
recently confused shoppers with a range of different promotions.
"Moving from where Tesco are now to get back to being where
they were, which was competitive with Aldi and Lidl just a few
years ago, you are going to have to (either) take a huge hit (to
profit) or start now and take five or six years to get there,"
he said, on the condition of anonymity.
Tesco's Aug. 29 profit warning has given Lewis some initial
firepower to further cut prices and improve customer service,
store standards and product availability. It slashed its
half-year dividend by 75 percent, saving 900 million pounds
assuming a similar cut to the final dividend, and reduced
planned capital expenditure by 400 million pounds.
In the longer term additions to the war chest could come
from other cost savings, such as trimming Tesco's UK head office
staff, the disposal of peripheral UK businesses and of
struggling overseas operations, such as Turkey and central
Europe, or from a separate flotation of its Asian businesses. A
rights issue is also possible.
Clarke always maintained that Tesco could not beat the
discounters on price alone, hence his focus on improving stores.
However, in February he launched 200 million pounds of price
cuts on basic products and invested a similar amount on a fuel
savings' scheme for holders of Tesco's Clubcard loyalty card.
More rounds of price cuts, involving unquantified investment,
followed and he had pledged more before he was fired.
Last year Clarke also launched Tesco's "Price Promise"
price-matching scheme, which gives customers coupons if their
basket of shopping proves to be cheaper at big four rivals but
not the discounters.
However, some analysts think the scheme merely serves to
remind customers how much more expensive Tesco is and could be
scrapped by Lewis if he opts for a simpler pricing proposition.
With genuinely lower prices Tesco could highlight the
elements discounters don't have, like wide ranges of branded
goods and general merchandise, and retail services like online
shopping and banking.
YEARS NOT MONTHS
Lewis' problem is that dramatically reducing prices does not
result in an instant sales increase as they reduce actual cash
sales going through the tills before volumes, or basket sizes,
improve.
The experience from all the other major grocers that have
undertaken significant price repositionings and had some
success, such as Delhaize in Belgium, Carrefour in
France, Ahold in the Netherlands and Kroger in
the U.S. is it takes years rather than months to make an impact.
"You have to wean customers off the high low promotions and
educate them to the benefits of everyday low prices," said Bryan
Roberts, Kantar Retail's director of research.
"You need to re-capture the lapsed shoppers and you need to
communicate to potential new shoppers what you are doing and the
benefits of it."
In March Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 grocer, set out a plan
to restore its low-price image and boost sales volumes by
spending 1 billion pounds cutting prices over the next three
years. CEO Dalton Philips says he does not expect the plan to
start to benefit its sales performance until next year.
Asda moved from being a promotional grocer to an everyday
low prices stance in 2013 and reckons that this year it has
stemmed the loss of customers to discounters and attracted some
from its three big rivals.
Any move by Tesco will hit its UK trading margin, which fell
18 basis points to 5.03 percent in its 2013-14 year and is
expected by analysts to fall to about 2.5 percent in 2014-15.
Industry operating margins have come down to an average of about
1.6 percent in the last twelve months from 4.1 percent in the
previous five years, according to Reuters data.
And others even argue that the traditional relationship
between price and volume has changed, making price wars futile.
"The problem the market has got is that volumes are not
increasing as prices have come down. That old putting price
down, volume goes up adage has not worked because the market's
saturated," Steve Rowe, head of Marks & Spencer's food
business told Reuters.
(1 US dollar = 0.6225 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Anna Willard)