LONDON Oct 1 Tesco said Britain's
financial watchdog had started a full investigation into the
company in the wake of an accounting scandal which wiped 3
billion pounds ($4.86 billion) from the British grocer's stock
market value last month.
"Tesco will continue to co-operate fully with the Financial
Conduct Authority and other relevant authorities considering
this matter," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Tesco announced on Sept. 22 that it had overstated
first-half profit by 250 million pounds - effectively its third
profit warning in two months. It suspended four senior
executives and launched its own investigation, calling in
forensic accountants and lawyers.
(1 US dollar = 0.6174 British pound)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)