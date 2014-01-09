LONDON Jan 9 Tesco, the world's third
biggest retailer, said it was on course to meet a lowered range
for full-year trading profit after another heavy drop in
underlying sales in its main British market.
The group, which on Thursday posted a 2.4 percent fall in
sales at British stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT
sales tax, for the six weeks to Jan. 4, said cuts in forecasts
since November were due to a weaker grocery market and a greater
than expected shift of general merchandise in the industry to
online.
"The range has moved (down) at the top end by about 50
million pounds ($82.35 million) and at the bottom end it has
moved nearly 150 million pounds down on the range," Tesco Chief
Financial Officer Laurie McIlwee told reporters.
"There are a new set of forecasts in the market that are
more up to date with these very big changes and more
appropriately reflect where we think our eventual outcome will
be."
Tesco said it now expected to report a full year group
trading profit within the range of current market expectations,
which it said ranged between 3.16 billion pounds and 3.41
billion pounds, with a mean of 3.33 billion.
That would represent a fall from 3.45 billion pounds in
2012-13 and a second straight year of decline.
McIlwee said the more cautious stance was also due to
uncertainty around when the UK grocery market would improve and
the effects of political unrest on its business in Thailand.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank said taking those factors into
consideration it expected consensus to settle at around 3.24
billion pounds, 3 percent below its own forecast.