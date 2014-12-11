LONDON Dec 11 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
said it may downgrade Tesco's credit rating after its
latest profit warning, moving the British grocer closer to
losing its investment grade status.
S&P said it believed Tesco's profitability would continue to
weaken as competition within the British retail sector remained
intense. Any positive changes introduced by the new management
could be wiped out by the highly competitive environment.
Tesco cut its profit forecast for the fourth time in five
months on Tuesday after failing to adapt to changes in the
market, such as the increased popularity of discount stores Aldi
and Lidl and a boom in convenience stores and online shopping
that has hit Tesco's huge out-of-town sites.
It has also admitted overstating profits by 263 million
pounds ($413 million).
"We anticipate that Tesco's profitability will continue to
weaken as market competition in the U.K. remains high, possibly
even intensifying over the next 12 months, perpetuating the
burden on the group's business risk profile," S&P said.
As a result, the ratings agency has put Tesco's BBB-
long-term corporate credit rating, which is one notch above junk
status, on creditwatch with negative implications.
Ratings agency Moody's has also moved Tesco to one notch
above junk and put it on review for a further downgrade after
recent results showed its pension deficit and net debt growing
while trading profits slumped.
Fitch also has Tesco on a negative outlook.
($1 = 0.6367 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by David Clarke)