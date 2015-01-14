LONDON Jan 14 Tesco received a fresh
blow on Wednesday when Standard & Poor's downgraded the British
retailer's credit rating to non-investment grade, or "junk"
status, due to the challenges building in the sector.
S&P said Tesco, which was downgraded to junk by Moody's last
week, was not going far enough in its plans to counter the rapid
rise of the discount supermarkets, which have taken market share
from market leader Tesco and other established retailers.
Last week, Tesco's new boss Dave Lewis set out his early
plans to respond to the heightened competition, including the
sale of assets and a cut in spending and its dividend, which
sent its shares up as much as 15 percent.
Lewis has the tough task of restoring faith in Tesco, once
the dominant force in the British retail landscape, after a 263
million pound ($400 million) accounting scandal and four profit
warnings last year.
"We anticipate that increased competitive and price
pressures in the U.K. from both traditional and discount
retailers could suppress any benefits from various management
strategies oriented toward improving trading performance," S&P
said.
"Accordingly, we anticipate that Tesco's profitability will
continue to remain under pressure as market competition in the
UK remains high."
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Louise Heavens)