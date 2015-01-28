Jan 28 UK retailer Tesco Plc has
recalled its No Added Sugar Double Concentrate Apple and
Blackcurrant squash drink after getting complaints from
customers regarding a foul smell coming from them.
"A flavor additive, which is not part of the ingredients for
this product, has been added in error. The additive is called
Dimethyl Disulphide and is a common ingredient in food products.
It is an approved additive and poses no food safety risk," a
Tesco spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The company said this addictive has a strong odor, similar
to garlic which customers are likely to find unpleasant.
Tesco said customers can return this product(750ml and
1.5l), open or unopened, to any Tesco store.
"Only products bought since the New Year may be affected.
They will have a best before date of October 2015," the
spokesperson added.
The company said it investigated the complaints with its
supplier.
