LONDON Nov 15 Tesco, Britain's biggest
retailer, on Friday recalled an ice cream product after pain
relief tablets were found in two of its own-brand chocolate and
nut cones.
Britain's Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the retailer had
undertaken a precautionary recall of all boxes of four Tesco
Chocolate and Nut Ice Cream Cones with a "best before" date up
to and including July 2014.
A spokeswoman for Tesco said the police had been informed
and the company was working with the supplier to investigate the
incident.
"We have not confirmed if this was tampering or not but we
are urgently investigating this incident with our supplier and
ask customers to return this product to their local store," the
spokeswoman said, declining to give the location of the
discovery.
The FSA said in a statement that no other Tesco products
were known to be affected.