BRIEF-Uber has met with SEC about giving drivers equity - Axios
* Uber has met with SEC about giving drivers equity - Axios, citing source Source text: http://bit.ly/2sVimrv
LONDON, June 28 Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, will cut 1,200 jobs at its head office, a spokesman said, confirming a tweet from the Press Association.
The company last week said up to 1,100 jobs would be lost in Cardiff with the proposed closure of a customer service centre.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.'s (WBA) 'BBB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) following its proposed purchase of 2,186 Rite Aid Corporation locations for $5.175 billion. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Fitch views the new proposal, which replaces WBA's previous proposal to acquire Rite Aid in its entirety, to be a strategic positive based on increased g