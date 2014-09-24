LONDON, Sept 24 Britain's accounting regulator
said on Wednesday it will study the outcome of retailer Tesco's
probe into book-keeping mistakes before deciding
whether to take enforcement action.
Tesco unveiled accounting mistakes in supplier contracts on
Monday, forcing the company to cut its profit outlook and
correct a trading update it made in August. It has opened an
internal investigation.
The FRC said in a statement it does not have powers to
monitor or require restatement of unaudited trading statements.
Trading updates do not have to be checked by an external
accounting firm.
"It will consider the outcome of the investigation announced
by the company and determine whether it should take regulatory
action," the FRC said in a statement.
