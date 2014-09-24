(Adds more detail on FRC powers, Tesco probe)
LONDON, Sept 24 Britain's accounting regulator
will study the outcome of retailer Tesco's probe into
book-keeping mistakes before deciding whether to take
enforcement action, it said on Wednesday.
Accounting errors in supplier contracts forced the world's
third biggest retailer to suspend its UK boss along with three
other senior executives and admit it had had overstated expected
first half profit by 250 million pounds ($408.50 million) in a
previous trading update.
It has opened an internal investigation.
The FRC said in a statement it does not have powers to
monitor or require restatement of unaudited trading statements.
Trading updates do not have to be checked by an external
accounting firm.
"It will consider the outcome of the investigation announced
by the company and determine whether it should take regulatory
action," the FRC said in a statement.
The FRC said it has disciplinary powers to punish misconduct
by any Tesco staff who are members of a professional accounting
body. Staff working in the finance divisions of big companies
are often qualified accountants.
UK business secretary Vince Cable has said the FRC could be
called in to investigate Tesco if it transpires that "serious
malpractice" has taken place.
Tesco has appointed accounting firm Deloitte to
review the accounting issues, working closely with Freshfields,
the retailer's external legal advisers.
