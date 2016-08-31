LONDON Aug 31 Britain's accounting watchdog
said it has closed an investigation into Laurie McIlwee, former
chief financial officer of supermarket giant Tesco.
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) opened the probe in
2014 after accounting errors in supplier contracts forced the
grocer to suspend its UK boss and three other senior executives,
and admit it had overstated expected first half profit by 250
million pounds in a previous trading update.
McIlwee stepped down that year.
"The executive counsel to the FRC has concluded that there
is no realistic prospect that a Tribunal would make an adverse
finding in relation to the conduct of Mr Laurie McIlwee," the
watchog said in a statement on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)