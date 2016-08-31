(Adds more detail)
LONDON Aug 31 Britain's accounting watchdog has
closed an investigation into Laurie McIlwee, former chief
financial officer of supermarket giant Tesco which hit a
book-keeping crisis in 2014..
"The executive counsel to the FRC has concluded that there
is no realistic prospect that a Tribunal would make an adverse
finding in relation to the conduct of Mr Laurie McIlwee," the
watchog said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) opened the probe in
2014 after accounting errors in supplier contracts forced the
grocer to suspend its U.K. boss and other senior executives, and
admit it had overstated expected first half profit by
250 million pounds ($330 million) in a previous trading update.
McIlwee stepped down that year.
The FRC said it was still investigating the "preparation,
approval and audit" of Tesco's accounts in the run up to the
scandal.
The grocer's accounting firm during that period was
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
The events prompted a major shake-up of Tesco under a new
chief executive.
The Serious Fraud Office also opened an investigation into
the accounting errors.
($1 = 0.7614 pounds)
