LONDON Oct 23 Britain's biggest grocer Tesco
reported a larger than expected hole in its accounts on
Thursday, forcing it to scrap its full-year trading profit
outlook.
Tesco, which has lost a fifth of its market value in the
last month, scrapped the outlook as its second-quarter
underlying domestic sales fell sharply, down 5.5 percent.
The group said last month it had overstated its first-half
profit forecast by 250 million pounds ($401 million), but the
group said on Thursday this had now risen to 263 million pounds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6229 British pound)
