LONDON Dec 9 Troubled British retailer Tesco has warned on full year profit again.

The firm said on Tuesday that on the basis of the changes and investments made to date it now anticipates group trading profit for the financial year ending February 2015 will not exceed 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion).

According to its website analysts were previously forecasting a consensus group trading profit of 1.94 billion pounds for the 2014-15 year.

Tesco said it will share more detail about the measures it plans to take to improve the competitiveness of the UK customer offer and to strengthen its balance sheet. ($1 = 0.6384 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)