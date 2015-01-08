LONDON Jan 8 Britain's biggest grocer Tesco
plans to sell assets and cut hundreds of millions of
pounds of costs to fund lower prices in store as part of its
plan to fight back from the biggest crisis in its
95-year-history.
Seeking to recover from four profit warnings and an
accounting scandal last year, Tesco unveiled its plan alongside
a trading update showing improving momentum, with like-for-like
sales at Christmas down 0.5 percent, compared with a 4.4 percent
fall in the previous three months.
With the company's pension deficit and debt levels growing,
Tesco said it would reduce its capital expenditure for next year
to 1 billion pounds, from no more than 2.1 billion pounds this
year and cut costs by 250 million pounds a year.
It will also explore the sale of its Dunnhumby data
business, not pay the final dividend and will consult on a plan
to close its defined benefit pension scheme to all colleagues.
Tesco also announced the appointment of Halfords
Chief Executive Matt Davies as the new boss of its UK and
Ireland business.
