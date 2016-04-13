* First quarterly rise in underlying UK sales for 3 years
* Says market "challenging, deflationary and uncertain"
* Says further investment required
* Shares fall up to 7.7 pct
(Adds further CEO comments, analyst comment, updates shares)
By James Davey and Paul Sandle
LONDON, April 13 Tesco, Britain's
biggest retailer, warned a supermarket price war meant profit
growth would be hard to deliver this year despite a sales
recovery picking up pace.
Hammered by changing shopping habits, the rise of German
discounters Aldi and Lidl, and an accounting scandal, Tesco
reported a first rise in underlying annual profit in four years
and its first quarter of underlying UK sales growth for over
three years. But it said there was much more work to do.
Shares in Tesco, which controls 28 percent of Britain's
grocery market, had risen 31 percent so far this year on
recovery hopes but fell as much as 7.7 percent on Wednesday.
"We feel like we stabilised the business. We don't feel that
we're in the crisis that, being candid, we were 16 months ago,"
Chief Executive Dave Lewis told reporters.
"More customers are buying more things more often at Tesco,"
he said, highlighting fourth quarter UK volume growth of 3.3
percent and a 2.8 percent rise in customer transactions.
But Lewis warned investors that Tesco's recovery would be a
bumpy ride as it cuts more prices and invests in the quality of
its products to help protect its leading position in Britain.
"Do we have a plan to improve the profitability of the
business year-on-year? Yes we do," said Lewis.
"Will it be a straight line from the second half of this
year? We don't see it that way, given the market that we read."
The need to invest in this "challenging, deflationary and
uncertain market" would impact the pace of profit growth in the
2016-17 financial year, particularly in the first half.
Prior to Wednesday's update, analysts' consensus forecast
for operating profit before one-off items in 2016-17 was 1.25
billion pounds ($1.78 billion).
"If we were to achieve that and make all the investments we
want to make, that is a significant achievement," said Lewis.
Analysts said forecasts were likely to be downgraded.
Haitong Research analyst Rickin Thakrar anticipated a
reduction in 2016-17 earnings per share consensus of over 10
percent, as Tesco further invests to fend off sharper prices at
rival Asda.
BROAD BASED IMPROVEMENT
Tesco made underlying operating profit of 944 million pounds
in 2015-16, ahead of analysts' expectations of 932 million
pounds and the 940 million pounds it reported in 2014-15.
The outcome is a far cry from the trading profit of 3.97
billion pounds that Tesco generated in 2011-12 before its
strategy unravelled under Lewis's predecessor Phil Clarke.
Tesco has not paid a dividend since the first half of its
2014-15 year. Finance chief Alan Stewart said there was no
pressure from investors to set out a timetable for its
reintroduction.
Sales at Tesco's British stores open over a year rose 0.9
percent in the 13 weeks to Feb. 27, its fiscal fourth quarter,
building on growth at Christmas.
Tesco's better performance was broad based, with positive
and improving underlying sales also achieved in Ireland,
continental Europe and Asia and improved sales across all store
formats and categories.
Former Unilever executive Lewis has impressed
investors with his decisive steps since replacing the sacked
Clarke in September 2014.
His focus is on lower prices, streamlined product ranges,
better customer service and new simplified relationships with
suppliers, the root cause of the accounting issues that are the
subject of a criminal investigation by Britain's Serious Fraud
Office.
Lewis has also sold assets including Tesco's South Korean
business, and cut costs, including thousands of jobs, to reduce
the firm's net debt burden - down 40 percent year-on-year to 5.1
billion pounds.
He declined to comment on media reports of plans for further
asset sales.
($1 = 0.7030 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Emma Thomasson. Editing by Keith Weir)