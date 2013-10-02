* UK like-for-like Q2 sales flat
* Europe first half trading profit down 68 percent
LONDON Oct 2 Tesco, Britain's biggest
grocer that is 18 months into a recovery plan, posted flat
quarterly sales in its home market on Wednesday, as 1 billion
pounds ($1.62 billion) of investment failed to boost its
fortunes.
The country's biggest retailer and the world's third largest
said sales at UK stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT
sales tax, showed zero growth in the 13 weeks to Aug. 24, its
fiscal second quarter.
That compared to analysts' forecasts in a range of flat to
down 0.5 percent and does represent an improvement on a first
quarter decline of 1 percent.
First-half group trading profit fell 7.6 percent to 1.59
billion pounds ($2.6 billion) in the six months to Aug. 24 - in
line with analysts' forecasts. That was hit by a particularly
poor performance in Europe, where trading profit in the first
half was down 68 percent.
"We are continuing to make good progress on building a
better Tesco in the UK and the investments we have made in our
international businesses have started to feed through into an
improved trading performance in the second half," the group
said.
"However, challenging economic conditions overseas,
particularly in Europe, have held back consumer confidence and
spending, leading to a lower level of sales than expected."
Once the envy of British retailers Tesco has been hurt by
falling profits and asset write-downs, a costly retreat from
U.S. and Japanese markets and revelations that horsemeat had
been found in some meat products sold by it and other retailers.
In Britain it was hit hard by the economic downturn because
compared to rivals it sells a higher proportion of non-food
items, where consumers have cut back the most and also following
years of underinvestment that resulted in it losing ground to
Wal-Mart's Asda, the No. 2, and J Sainsbury,
the No. 3.
Tesco is also the most affected by the growth of discounters
Aldi and Lidl, according to JPMorgan
Cazenove, until recently Tesco's house broker.
Though the firm has invested heavily in store upgrades,
product ranges, more staff and its online offer for a British
market which contributes over two-thirds of group revenue, its
share of the market is still showing a year-on-year decline,
monthly industry data showed last week.
The firm is also facing serious challenges in its
international markets, though it has struck deals to exit its
loss-making business in America and fold its unprofitable
Chinese operation into a state-run company.
"The challenging retail environment in Europe has continued
to affect the performance and profitability of our businesses
there," Chief Executive Philip Clarke said.
"The investments we have made to improve our offer for
customers in the region are already starting to take effect and
we expect a stronger second half as a result."