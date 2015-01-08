* Aiming for 250 mln stg a year in cost savings
* To halve capital spending, scrap final dividend, close HQ
* Trading improved over Christmas, shares up 15 pct
* To cut more prices
(Adds Moody's ratings downgrade)
By James Davey and Neil Maidment
LONDON, Jan 8 Tesco will slash costs
and sell assets to fund lower prices and mend its finances,
Britain's biggest retailer said on Thursday, as its new boss set
out his plan to fight back from years of market share losses and
an accounting scandal.
Dave Lewis, poached from Unilever to rescue Tesco from the
biggest crisis in its 96-year history, said on Thursday he would
halve capital spending, scrap the dividend, consider the sale of
the Dunnhumby data gathering business, consolidate head office
locations and shut the final salary pension scheme to save cash.
He also named Matt Davies, credited with turning around
bicycles-to-car parts retailer Halfords, as the head of
Tesco's main UK business and said the company would drop prices
by an average 25 percent on around 380 branded goods to narrow
the gap with fast-growing discount grocers Aldi and Lidl as well
as Wal-Mart's Asda.
In response to Tesco's plans, rating agency Moody's
downgraded the company's short-term ratings to 'Not Prime' or
junk status. (bit.ly/1BF53sQ)
"We have downgraded Tesco's ratings because of our
expectation that the structural changes in the UK grocery retail
market will continue to challenge the company's operating
performance," said senior analyst and lead analyst for Tesco
Sven Reinke.
Rating agency Fitch said it was maintaining its BBB- rating,
one notch above junk.
Tesco shares rose as much as 15 percent in their biggest
one-day gain since 1988, as shareholders expressed relief it had
not asked them for cash and also took heart from a
smaller-than-expected drop in Christmas sales.
"The direction of travel and the tone is much more in line
with what we think is in the best interests of long-term
shareholders," said Nick Kirrage, a fund manager at Tesco's
eighth-biggest investor, Schroders.
Lewis stressed that Tesco's liquidity and funding were "very
secure."
"There's absolutely no way in the world, no need at all, for
there to be any sort of fire sale around Tesco assets," he said.
Some analysts say Tesco may need to sell or spin off some of
its businesses in Asia or eastern Europe to raise cash.
Chief Financial Officer Alan Stewart said that while Tesco
would "never say never" to a rights issue, that would be a last
resort.
Analysts said even more price cuts would be needed.
"We wonder whether the eventual verdict ... on today's Tesco
news will be 'too little too late,'" said independent retail
analyst Nick Bubb.
Lewis, dubbed "Drastic Dave" for his radical overhaul of
Unilever businesses and the first outsider to lead Tesco,
stressed his proposals were just a start and that further
initiatives would follow.
SECURING THE FUTURE
After two decades of uninterrupted growth during which it
dominated British retailing, Tesco lost its way when it became
distracted by expensive overseas expansion and failed to spot
the threat from discounters.
It was wrong-footed too by a boom in local and online
shopping that took customers away from its huge out-of-town
stores.
Hit also by an accounting scandal, it issued four profit
warnings in five months last year, and is expected to report a
nearly a 60 percent plunge in trading profit for its 2014-15
year.
With net debt of 7.5 billion pounds ($11.3 billion) versus
equity of 16.8 billion pounds, Lewis said, the company had to
cut back.
The retailer will slash capital spending to 1 billion pounds
next financial year, compared with the nearly 5 billion pounds
it spent as recently as 2008-9, and close 43 unprofitable stores
as well as can 49 planned developments.
With plans to close the company's head office in Cheshunt,
north of London, and shut its existing pension scheme, Lewis
said, annual costs would fall around 250 million pounds a year.
He declined to put a figure on potential job losses.
"The decisions we've taken today have wide-reaching
implications for just about every stakeholder in our business,"
he said. "Securing the future of the business means making those
choices."
Lewis said Tesco would focus on lower, and simpler, prices,
with fewer promotions that have confused shoppers and frustrated
suppliers alike.
There were signs that early moves to cut the prices of some
core staples such as vegetables over Christmas were working,
with UK like-for-like sales falling a smaller-than-expected 0.5
percent versus a 4.4 percent drop in the previous three months.
Tesco said it had appointed Goldman Sachs to explore
options for Dunnhumby, which could include a stock market
flotation or a sale. Analysts value the business at 1 million to
2 billion pounds.
It also said it had sold its Blinkbox digital entertainment
service and Tesco Broadband to TalkTalk for an
undisclosed sum.
($1 = 0.6639 pounds)
(Writing by Kate Holton; Additional reporting by Sudip
Kar-Gupta, Simon Jessop, Emma Thomasson and Aurindom Mukherjee;
Editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Vincent Baby and Steve Orlofsky)