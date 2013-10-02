LONDON Oct 2 Tesco, Britain's biggest
grocer that is 1-/2 years into a recovery plan, posted flat
quarterly sales in its home market as 1 billion pounds ($1.62
billion) of investment failed to translate into rising sales in
its key home market.
Britain's biggest retailer and the world's third largest
said on Wednesday sales at UK stores open over a year, excluding
fuel and VAT sales tax, showed zero growth in the 13 weeks to
Aug. 24, its fiscal second quarter.
That compares to analysts' forecasts in a range of flat to
down 0.5 percent and does represent an improvement on a first
quarter decline of 1 percent.
Tesco, which trails America's Wal-Mart and France's
Carrefour in annual sales, said group trading profit
fell 7.6 percent to 1.59 billion pounds in the six months to
Aug. 24 - in line with analysts' forecasts.
Earlier on Wednesday Tesco said it would inject retail
assets and $558 million in cash into a hypermarket joint venture
with China Resources Enterprise.