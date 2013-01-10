BRIEF-ADM to end production at wheat mill in Chicago when new mill in Illinois is operational
* New facility will have a daily milling capacity of 30,000 cwts, and ability to grind soft and hard wheat varieties
LONDON Jan 10 Tesco PLC : * CEO Philip Clarke says will "stay close to UK" but focus now on "vision and strategy" of group after appointment of Chris Bush as UK MD * CEO says "enormous amount to do in general merchandise" area
* Carnival Corporation & PLC announces exchange rate for quarterly dividend