BRIEF-Orient Precision Industries to buy stake in Orient Electronics for 5.0 bln won
* Says it will buy 2.3 million shares of Orient Electronics for 5.0 billion won
Dec 4 Tesco PLC : * CEO says 5.2 percent UK operating margin "isn't holding US back" * CEO says "the plan is very much on track" * CEO says "not trying to buy trade for a quarter or a half", focus on long
term *
March 29Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/t1Nrqn Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Son Myeong Wan sold 5 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 0 from 5 percent