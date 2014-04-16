BRIEF-J Boutaris FY 2016 net loss widens at 3.1 million euros
* FY 2016 turnover at 11.1 million euros ($12.10 million) versus 12.6 million euros year ago
April 16 Tesco PLC : * CEO says 200 million STG price investment was just the start, will see more
coming * CEO says customers are going to get much better value in 2014 from Tesco * CEO says he has no intention of going anywhere, will see this through * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* FY revenue 9.3 million euros ($10.14 million) versus 10.4 million euros year ago