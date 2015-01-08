* 43 stores set to close, many of them small Express format
* 49 development projects for big stores scrapped
* Review of property portfolio worth over 24 bln pounds
* More writedowns expected
* Questions over store revamps after capex slashed
By Emma Thomasson and James Davey
LONDON/BERLIN, Jan 8 Tesco's
announcement on Thursday that it will close 43 stores and cancel
another 49 developments is just the start of a review of a huge
property portfolio that is out of tune with modern shopping
habits.
The world's biggest retailers are all struggling to adapt as
time-pressed customers buy more groceries locally or online
rather than shopping in the out-of-town megastores that
flourished in previous decades.
Tesco, which had pursued a strategy of buying up as much
British development land as possible, has a property portfolio
it valued last year at more than 24 billion pounds ($36
billion), dwarfing its market capitalisation of 15 billion.
"The big issue for Tesco is the reliance on superstores.
They have to accept that shopping habits have permanently
changed," said Planet Retail analyst Natalie Berg. "We could see
more store closures in the future.
New Tesco boss Dave Lewis said the 49 cancelled development
projects were mainly for very large stores, adding that
development of 23 other sites would still be pursued.
Those scrapped developments would have added almost five
percent to Tesco's existing UK sales space across more than
2,600 stores. More than half of that sales space already comes
from larger format stores.
Given market trends and a decision to slash capital
expenditure to help fund price cuts, Lewis said building yet
more big stores did not make sense and said Tesco needed to
think differently about how to use its existing space.
His predecessor Phil Clarke had pursued a strategy of
filling unused space with Giraffe restaurants, Euphorium
bakeries and Harris + Hoole cafes. Tesco also announced a plan
earlier this year to build 4,000 new homes on its unused land
and sell other sites to developers.
Lewis said that a review of the property portfolio would be
completed by the end of the financial year in February.
PROPERTY WRITEDOWNS?
Real estate experts CBRE said planned UK grocery space has
declined by about four percent since a 2012 peak.
Clarke declared in 2013 an end to the "space race" among
British grocers, writing down the value of Tesco's UK property
by 804 million pounds and ending development of over 100 sites.
More writedowns could be on the horizon. Cantor Fitzgerald
analyst Mike Dennis says Tesco might need to write down 2
billion pounds on UK land and existing supermarkets, potentially
triggering a credit ratings downgrade to junk if the Tesco fails
to raise enough cash from planned asset sales.
Mark Charlton from real estate firm Colliers said some of
the 49 abandoned sites in the south could be sold to residential
developers, but it would probably be hard to find buyers for the
rest, meaning their value would have to be written down.
In November, rival Sainsbury's booked exceptional
charges of 665 million pounds, mainly impairment charges on
existing stores and the property pipeline, saying some 40 stores
it had planned to develop will not now be built.
France's Carrefour, which faces similar challenges
to Tesco due to its huge hypermarkets has moved faster to
restructure. It increased its capital expenditure in 2014 to
around 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) to renovate and expand
stores.
Lewis said more than half of the 43 unprofitable stores set
to close were in the small Express format, of which Tesco runs
almost 1,700 in Britain.
That suggests that Tesco cannot just compensate for falling
megastore sales by rushing to grab smaller sites: "They made
some rash decisions which lacked commercial rigour," said Kantar
Retail analyst Bryan Roberts.
Tesco said less a third of its slashed 1 billion pound
investment budget for 2015/16 would go on maintaining and
refreshing its existing stores, suggesting it will further slow
a programme to revamp its huge Extra stores.
"The 1 billion pounds planned for next year is well below
depreciation and there will perhaps be a concern if that is too
aggressive," said Citi analyst Pradeep Pratti.
($1 = 0.6641 pounds)
($1 = 0.8474 euros)
