LONDON, Sept 22 Four employees at Tesco
have gone on leave while the company investigates an accounting
problem found within the business, a person familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
Tesco earlier said it had found a problem with its accounts,
forcing it to lower its profit forecast for the first half of
the year by 23 percent.
The person familiar with the matter said the four people who
worked across commercial and operations would step aside while
the company carried out an investigation. Tesco declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Susan Thomas)