Oct 7 British grocer Tesco Plc's
Chairman Richard Broadbent might consider resigning after the
investigation into company's accounting practices is complete,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with
the matter.
Broadbent would be ready to step down, if the time was
right, the newspaper said citing sources. (on.wsj.com/1utSeOA)
Broadbent has hinted to the board members that the right
time for his departure might come after the accounting firm
Deloitte LLP completes its investigation of profit
overstatement, the WSJ reported, citing a source.
Last month Tesco, the world's No. 3 retailer, suspended its
UK boss along with three other senior executives due to
accounting mistakes in supplier contracts.
Representatives at Tesco were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)