LONDON Jan 10 Tesco, the world's third
largest retailer, named a new British leader as it showed signs
of a revival in its home market with a rise in underlying
Christmas sales.
Tesco said on Thursday it had appointed Chris Bush as
managing director of the British business, which contributes
about two thirds of group trading profit.
Bush is currently chief operating officer in Britain.
Group CEO Philip Clarke had taken direct control of the
British business in March after Richard Brasher departed.
Tesco said sales at British stores open over a year,
excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, were up 1.8 percent in the six
weeks to Jan. 5, part of its fiscal fourth quarter.
That compares with analysts' forecasts in a range of up
0.5-1.5 percent and a third quarter fall of 0.6 percent.
The firm benefited from easy comparative numbers and the
impact of its 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion) investment plan.
In the same six week period of Tesco's last financial year
like-for-like sales had fallen 2.3 percent, prompting the firm's
first profit warning in 20 years and a strategic re-think.
Tesco said group sales rose 3.9 percent excluding petrol.
It said its full-year outlook for Britain was unchanged and
it expected tough conditions for consumers in Central Europe to
persist.