By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Nov 25 Tesco Plc has agreed
to pay $12 million to settle a U.S. shareholder lawsuit claiming
that accounting irregularities inflated the share price of
Britain's largest retailer.
The all-cash settlement was disclosed in filings on
Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, and requires
court approval.
Tesco denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle, court papers
show.
The company was not immediately available after business
hours for comment. George Conway, a U.S. lawyer representing
Tesco, declined to comment.
Tesco was sued after revealing in September 2014 that it had
overstated first-half profit by 250 million pounds ($378
million) because it incorrectly booked payments from suppliers.
That led to the price of Tesco's American depositary shares
falling 15 percent on the next trading day. Tesco later raised
the estimated overstatement to 263 million pounds.
The scandal led to the departure of several top executives,
probes by Britain's Serious Fraud Office and other regulators,
and the replacement of Tesco's longtime auditor.
Wednesday's settlement covers investors led by Stephen Klug,
and who sought class-action status on behalf of those who
acquired Tesco's American depositary shares and "F-shares"
between April 18, 2012 and Sept. 22, 2014, court papers show.
The lawsuit claimed that Tesco and top executives misled
investors into believing the company was performing well, when
it was instead reporting profit incorrectly, taking too long to
recognize costs, and overstating inventory.
Kim Miller, a partner at Kahn Swick & Foti representing
Klug, in a court filing called the settlement an "outstanding
recovery" given the risks of continued litigation.
The average recovery will be 37 cents per American
depositary share and 11 cents per F-share before deducting fees
and expenses, court papers show.
Kahn Swick & Foti plan to seek legal fees of up to 30
percent of the gross settlement fund, the papers show.
The case is In re: Tesco PLC Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-08495.
